Hyundai Motor has announced that it will provide 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging to the owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models via Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network.

The company has informed that 250 kilowatt-hours of charging will equal to about 1,000 miles of EPA estimated driving range in the 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric. Customers can access these charging networks using Electrify America's mobile app which will also help them locate and navigate to the nearest station of the network.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a standard 64 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of 258-mile. A 7.2 kW on-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers while with a 100 kW DC fast charger, the car can charge up to 80% charge in just 54 minutes.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric comes with a 38.3 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of 170 miles. Similar to Kona, the Ioniq can juice up to 80% within 54 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast charger while a 7.2 kW on-board charger will increase charging speed on L2 AC chargers.

The Electrify America charging network has more than 2,400 ultra-fast chargers across the US with conveniently located stations along major routes and near shopping malls, banking and dining places, etc. Each charging station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers and thus can support multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers provide speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW for eligible vehicles, helping reduce the amount of time spent charging.

Hyundai says that both Kona and Ioniq's higher power charging capabilities are in sync with Electrify America's DC fast chargers and thus reduce the time taken to fully charge the vehicles. "Our Kona and Ioniq EV owners are getting additional peace of mind when heading out on longer trips with prepaid access to Electrify America’s national fast-charging network," says Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.