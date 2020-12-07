Hyundai announces skill-development initiative Saksham for employment

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced the launch of its skill-development initiative called 'Saksham' which seeks to empower people by training them in various fields for employment opportunities. Under the Hyundai Motor India Foundation - the CSR wing of HMIL, the first phase of the intiative will focus on Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana - providing employment to 290 people - int he first phase before moving to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar in the second phase.

Hyundai informs that around 580 people are expected to be trained by the end of 2020 with a focus on providing them employment in healthcare sector as patient attendants, general duty attendants, janitors - among others. The project will provide both theoretical and on-job training modules to the individuals followed by placements.

Underlining that Covid-19-related factors have increased job losses, Hyundai states that to cater to shortage in skilled manpower, Saksham will first carried out in healthcare sector creating more livelihood opportunities for the unemployed youth.