Hyundai Alcazar and Mercedes S-Class 2021 launches to light up this week

Car makers in the country are appearing determined to jumpstart from the lull of May when lockdown restrictions brought proceedings to a near halt. After a busy past week, this week is also expected to usher in new launches, starting with the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class, followed by the much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar.

Both S-Class and Alcazar are significant in their own unique ways and while obviously catering to completely different spectrum of buyers, could widen the scope of play for the auto industry.

Here's taking a closer look at the two cars that are slated for launch this week:

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class is what many aspire to buy when it comes to the ultimate in luxury sedans. And there's good reason behind it. The latest S-Class made its global debut in September of last year and has already earned rave reviews where available. In India, the luxury sedan will be offered in the S 400d and S 450 variants. While power and torque are important, it is what the S-Class will offer on the inside that is truly exciting.

A 12.8-inch tablet-style OLED infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display for the driver will seek to gain max attention while an active ambient lighting system, which employs 263 LEDs, a head-up display with augmented reality, and an Interior Assist function are also available in the international model.

In terms of dimension, the long-wheelbase version headed for India has grown by 34 mm in length, is wider by 22 mm, and taller by 12 mm. (Read full report here)

The S-Class will be officially launched on Thursday.

Hyundai Alcazar

Alcazar is going to be the first three-row SUV from Hyundai in India. That it is essentially based on Creta, promises to pack in a long list of features and claims to offer a whole lot of comfort are also likely to help its cause.

A 2.0-litre petrol engine is the one to watch out for as this is also the same unit that does duty inside the Tucson. There's the option to choose a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission is available with both engine choices.

In all, Alcazar will have three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature, and six single and two dual-tone colour choices. (For more details and feature highlights, click here)

Bookings for Alcazar are already open for a token amount of ₹25,000 and the official launch day is set for Friday.