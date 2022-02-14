Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Hydrogen vehicles grab the spotlight in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Hydrogen vehicles grab the spotlight in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are better suited for wintry climates and refilling them takes only minutes, much faster than charging electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 05:59 PM
File photo of a 2020 Toyota Mirai hydrogen electric fuel cell car used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)

Over 1,000 hydrogen vehicles are traversing the streets of Beijing and Zhangjiakou where ski jumping and snowboarding events for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are being held. These include more than 800 buses from the likes of Beiqi Foton, Geely and Yutong. Toyota’s hydrogen-powered Mirai cars and Coaster vans are also ferrying athletes and Olympic staff.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Specially designed hydrogen trucks are offering services like ski waxing to help competitors maintain their gear, while four of Geely’s hydrogen vehicles are being used as food catering vans.

(Also read | World's first hydrogen tanker to carry cargo from Australia to Japan)

While the 2008 Summer Olympic Games hosted by Beijing became the global spotlight to showcase the then-emerging technology of electric vehicles, the current Winter Games are betting big on the hydrogen technology. In the current scenario of the world mobility, hydrogen cars haven’t really caught on the way battery-powered vehicles have. Thus, Winter Games can become a proving ground for these vehicles.

Less than 9,000 hydrogen vehicles were sold in China between 2015 and 2021 - a tiny number when looking at 302 million vehicles on the road. While these hydrogen vehicles also emit zero tailpipe emissions like EVs, hydrogen-powered vehicles are better suited for wintry climates where temperatures. Refilling a hydrogen car takes only minutes, much faster than charging an EV.

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari to soon start using green hydrogen-powered car for pilot project)

Lack of hydrogen filling stations have been one of the factors limiting the acceptance of fuel cell-powered vehicles in countries like South Korea, more than 30 such facilities were set up in the two cities to help meet the goal of making these Winter Games achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

A top think tank for the new-energy vehicle sector - EV 100, has predicted the number of hydrogen vehicles in China will climb to 30 million by 2050. It is safe to assume that the use of hydrogen vehicles at the Winter Olympics could herald what’s to come in the future.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 05:59 PM IST
TAGS: hydrogen vehicles hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Related Stories
2023 Mercedes eSprinter EV put through winter endurance testing
13 Feb 2022
Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push
12 Feb 2022
Ather scooters clocked 85 mn kms in 2021, saving 1.98 mn kgs of CO2 emissions
10 Feb 2022
Watch: Russian vlogger drives BMW M5 Competition to snow field, then blows it up
09 Feb 2022
This EV-charging robot charges electric vehicles autonomously, launching in 2024
08 Feb 2022
BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production
13 Feb 2022
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
08 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS