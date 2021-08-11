HT Auto EV Conclave: How Uttar Pradesh may set the pace for electric vehicles

A number of states in the country have plans of offering incentives galore to not just make electric vehicles affordable and popular but to also ramp up support in terms of infrastructure. Not wanting to miss the clear shift in mobility and the related technology, Uttar Pradesh too has some major plans outlined. Speaking at the HT Auto EV Conclave on Wednesday, state transport minister Ashok Katariya elaborated on the measures afoot.

Uttar Pradesh had notified its Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy in 2019 to promote manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the state. Katariya is of the opinion that Uttar Pradesh is well poised to make the most of the movement towards EVs. "We aim to make Uttar Pradesh an EV manufacturing and battery hub," he said. "The state government is encouraging setting up of manufacturing zones and parks for producing EVs and EV batteries."

The state government, under its EV Policy, currently offers 100% tax exemption for electric two-wheelers and around 75% tax exemption for other electric vehicles. Further, exemptions and incentives are being provided on land for first 1,000 EV charging stations. Katariya said that the state has urged various manufacturers to come forward and contribute in development of charging infrastructure in the state.

Katariya believes that EVs will be the future of transportation as more and more people start using battery-powered vehicles gradually. "Future is of the EVs. In coming days, these vehicles will be seen in more numbers on the roads as we develop infrastructure for its easier adoption. People will be able to easily use this technology," he added.

A crucial aspect is also awareness among people about battery-powered mobility options. At a time when fuel prices are significantly high, the obvious benefits of EVs match up in ways more than one. "The future of battery-powered vehicles is bright. With rise in global oil prices, increasing carbon emissions that are hazardous to health and environmental consciousness among commuters, an era of EVs will definitely come," said Katariya.