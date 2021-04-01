Honda Cars India reports sales of 7,103 units in March

Honda Cars India on Thursday announced that its domestic sales for the month of March stood at 7,103 units. The company had sold 3,697 units during the same month last year when sales got impacted by nation-wide lockdown induced by coronavirus.

Honda India's domestic sales for FY 2020-21stood at 82,074 units while exports were at 5,131 units for the period under review. In 2019-20, the company sold 1,02,016 units in the domestic market and exported 3,826 units. "Fiscal Year 20-21 was an unprecedented year full of Covid-led challenges but the industry showed great resilience and made considerable recovery during the unlock phase," the company's Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said while commenting on the sales report.

The company posted a growth of 39 per cent in October-March period of the fiscal year after reeling under the tough first half of the year. Goel said that this was achieved by strong efforts both at the production side and dealer network side. "Buoyant customers have injected fresh vigour in the market and we are striving to sustain the growth momentum in future," he said.

Currently, the company is dealing with supply constraints due to the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors which has impacted its production volume and dispatches in March, particularly for the Honda City.

In other updates, the Japanese auto maker is preparing to include hybrid cars in its vehicle portfolio for the Indian market soon. As per reports, the carmaker will soon launch its new Honda HR-V hybrid SUV for the customers here. It is targeting the festive season later this year for the launch but there has not been any official confirmation on this yet. Along with strong hybrid powertrain, the model is expected to get a premium interior.