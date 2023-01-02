Hero MotoCorp registers 8% growth in first three quarters at 40.58 lakh units

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has registered a growth of 8% from the April to December period over the previous fiscal, in terms of sales. The company sold 40.58 lakh motorcycles and scooters during the first three quarters of the FY23 as compared to 37.55 lakh units sold in the previous fiscal. In December alone, the company dispatched 394,179 units of motorcycles and scooters.

The company noted that consumer sentiment has been improving due to the upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and on account of favorable macro-economic indicators. The company further expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.

Speaking of December, it was a month full of activities for Hero MotoCorp. The company launched the XPulse 200T 4Valve at a starting price of ₹1,25,726 (ex-showroom Mumbai). The bike comes with enhanced touring capabilities, superior state-of-the-art technology, as well as advanced design and performance.

The company also hosted the prestigious Hero World Challenge, a PGA Tour invitational, featuring 20 of the top golfers in the world. The tournament witnessed Viktor Hovland winning his second consecutive HWC championship. The company also strengthened its ‘We Care’ initiative by partnering with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the development and training of specially-abled athletes.

The company will provide these athletes with world-class facilities, equipment, and professional training designed to enhance their skills and hone their talent. Then, last month also saw the Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of Hero MotoCorp, unveil its rider lineup for the Dakar Rally 2023.

The team has a rider squad of four members – Franco Caimi, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Buhler, who are all set to triumph in the 2023 edition of the Dakar Rally, starting from December 31st.

