HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Launches Two Wheeler Resale Platform

Hero MotoCorp launches two-wheeler resale platform

Hero MotoCorp has a new platform which has been launched in phygital avatar.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM
Through Wheels of Trust platform, customers can get a resale value of their two-wheelers.
Through Wheels of Trust platform, customers can get a resale value of their two-wheelers.
Through Wheels of Trust platform, customers can get a resale value of their two-wheelers.
Through Wheels of Trust platform, customers can get a resale value of their two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new two-wheeler resale platform called Wheels of Trust. The new platform is launched in phygital avatar. What this means is that the platform will work on digital as well as on-ground so it will be an omni-channel. Hero MotoCorp aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to exchange existing two-wheelers of any brand. The manufacturer wants to provide the best resale value.

Wheels of Trust is made as a DIY or do-it-yourself website that customers can open on their mobile phones or personal computers. The manufacturer has partnered with over 900 channel partners who will assist the customers.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The platform has already served more than 5 lakh customers till now. Now, with the phygital avatar, it would be easier for the customers to get their two-wheelers valued through the new online website, https://www.wheelsoftrust.com.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth)

The customer needs to fill in the state, city, type of two-wheeler, manufacturer name, model number and registration month and year. Then the website asks some questions related to the condition of the motorcycle. Finally, the customer needs to fill out his details.

Hero recently launched the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition which is already sold out. The manufacturer will be bringing the second batch of the motorcycle soon. The next launch from Hero MotoCorp is expected to be the updated version of the XPulse 200T. There will be some substantial cosmetic changes which also include new paint schemes. It is also expected that Hero will update the engine of the XPulse 200T as well. So, it might come with the new 4-valve engine that debuted on the XPulse 200 4V. The new engine produces 19.1 hp of max power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the 2-valve engine produces 18.1 hp and 16.15 Nm.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city