Hero MotoCorp launches two-wheeler resale platform

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new two-wheeler resale platform called Wheels of Trust. The new platform is launched in phygital avatar. What this means is that the platform will work on digital as well as on-ground so it will be an omni-channel. Hero MotoCorp aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to exchange existing two-wheelers of any brand. The manufacturer wants to provide the best resale value.

Wheels of Trust is made as a DIY or do-it-yourself website that customers can open on their mobile phones or personal computers. The manufacturer has partnered with over 900 channel partners who will assist the customers.

The platform has already served more than 5 lakh customers till now. Now, with the phygital avatar, it would be easier for the customers to get their two-wheelers valued through the new online website, https://www.wheelsoftrust.com.

The customer needs to fill in the state, city, type of two-wheeler, manufacturer name, model number and registration month and year. Then the website asks some questions related to the condition of the motorcycle. Finally, the customer needs to fill out his details.

Hero recently launched the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition which is already sold out. The manufacturer will be bringing the second batch of the motorcycle soon. The next launch from Hero MotoCorp is expected to be the updated version of the XPulse 200T. There will be some substantial cosmetic changes which also include new paint schemes. It is also expected that Hero will update the engine of the XPulse 200T as well. So, it might come with the new 4-valve engine that debuted on the XPulse 200 4V. The new engine produces 19.1 hp of max power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the 2-valve engine produces 18.1 hp and 16.15 Nm.

