100 million milestone: Hero MotoCorp introduces six celebration edition models

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has reached a monumental 100 million production milestone. In order to commemorate the new achievement, Delhi-based two-wheeler maker has revealed six new celebratory models. The new limited-spec models will go on sale in the country next month.

The new models include celebratory editions of popular offerings - Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour bikes, and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 scooters. Prices and other details of the new celebratory Hero models will be announced soon.

The company has achieved 50 million and 75 million landmark back in 2013 and 2017 respectively, Pawan Munjal, CMD, Hero MotoCorp, said in an event on Thursday.

On the announcement of the latest milestone, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp said, “This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations."

This is also the 20th consecutive year that the firm has retained its title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, it said in a press note sent recently.

Munjal stressed upon investing in research and development and introducing new mobility solutions.“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our Vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions," Munjal added.