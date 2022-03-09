Hero MotoCorp hands over 108 motorbikes to Himachal police for women safety

The Hero MotoCorp motorcycles will be used by policemen posted in stations and outposts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

Hero MotoCorp handed over 108 motorbikes to the Himachal Pradesh police on the occasion of International Women's Day for ensuring the security of women in every nook and corner of the state. The motorcycles will be used by policemen posted in stations and outposts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts, and will help them in preventing crimes against women.

The motorcycles were handed over to the Himachal Police in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu. Speaking at the event, Thakur noted that safety and security of the common people have always been paramount among the priorities of the government.

He congratulated all women on the occasion, saying, “The women of Himachal have always given the message of leadership and progress in life. In recent times, many laws related to women have also been reformed Despite this, there is a need to pay special attention to women's safety in the state."

The gathering was also addressed by Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women's hockey team, who said, "Women can touch the sky if they want and women in athletics have proved this time and again. But along with our hard work and dedication, the support of family, society and government is also necessary".

The company also handed over 60 scooters and 500 helmets to the Nagpur police to perform their patrolling duties and look after safety of women in the city. These Hero scooters have been equipped with sirens, loudspeaker and other essential police accessories. This move was applauded by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who was present at the handing over event.

Through its CSR arm, the company also selected six women achievers from various fields offering their services to the society.

First Published Date: