Hero Electric sold 50,000 electric two-wheelers in India in 2020

Hero Electric has said that the EV wing of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer has sold over 50,000 electric scooters and motorcycles. The two-wheeler manufacturer issued a statement saying the figure has ensures it retains the top spot in the segment in terms of sales.

The statement issued by Hero Electric also said that its sales network has crossed the 600 touchpoint. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer now covers around 500 cities across India, one of the widest service network in the segment.

Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer at Hero Electric, said, "As we come out of an extremely challenging year, we at Hero Electric are extremely proud of what we have achieved. When we were faced with the situation, we had two options at hand, and I am glad we chose to fight it out with our experience and support from each and everyone connected to us. We are proud to have achieved our goals despite all challenges."

Gill also said that the two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to come up with more exciting lineup of products this year. Hero Electric has set up 1,500 new charging points since last year to improve electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure across India.

Hero Electric is now looking to consolidate its position in the segment by increasing its sales growth this year. The manufacturer has already ramped up production at its Ludhiana-based manufacturing facility. Hero aims to take the current capacity of 70,000 units per year by more than threefold to around 2.5 lakh electric two-wheelers this year. The manufacturer hopes this will also help it to see around a 15 per cent spike in sales growth in the next fiscal.

Recently, the parent brand Hero MotCorp had said that it aims to produce 7.5 million motorcycles, scooters in FY 22. Since April 2020, Hero MotoCorp could manufacture a little more than 5 million two-wheelers, which is down by nearly 15 per cent compared to 7.83 million produced in the previous year, its highest ever.