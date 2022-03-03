Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Here's Why Tesla Didn't Make Model S With 900km+ Range Last Year

Here's why Tesla didn't make Model S with 900km+ range last year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his company could have made an electric vehicle with 600 miles of range 12 months ago but it didn't because that would have made the product worse.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 03:14 PM
File phot of Tesla Model S Plaid 

While Lucid Motors delivered the first series-produced electric car with an EPA-estimated range of around 500 miles or 800 kilometres, a Tesla enthusiast believes that Tesla "will be the first to mass-produce one". Currently, the longest-range Tesla Model S has an EPA combined range of 405 miles or 652 kilometres.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Replying to the comment posted on Twitter by Whole Mars Catalog, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his company could have made an electric vehicle with 600 miles of range 12 months ago but it didn't because that would have made the product worse. “99.9% of time you’d be carrying unneeded battery mass, which makes acceleration, handling & efficiency worse. Even our 400+ mile range car is more than almost anyone will use," Musk wrote in his reply.

(Also read | Tesla Giga Berlin opening likely on 22 March, awaiting final approval)

Musk pointed out that a vehicle with such an enormous range would have meant that a higher battery capacity would be required, resulting in a bigger, heavier, and more expensive battery pack. The CEO explained that this battery would be "unneeded" on a daily basis, and that even the current 400+ mile range is more than enough. A bigger battery can substantially affect the handling and efficiency of an electric vehicle.

Since electric vehicles are already quite heavy and expensive, Tesla has introduced a structural battery pack so as to be on the right path in terms of range balance and weight-reduction. In a structural battery pack, the weight of the remaining structure of the car would be lowered. This is an important direction for the mainstream electric car market in terms of costs, performance, and also the environment.

Also with fast-charging networks growing rapidly across the world, need for increasing the range beyond a significant parameter is not the priority.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 03:14 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model S Lucid Air Elon Musk Tesla electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why
27 Feb 2022
Tesla Model 3 tops worldwide EV Google searches, Audi e-Tron in top five
28 Feb 2022
Kia reveals its 2030 roadmap, to have 14 battery electric models by 2027
03 Mar 2022
Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
24 Feb 2022
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
28 Feb 2022
Hyundai to launch 11 new electric vehicles by end of decade. Complete plan here
03 Mar 2022
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
24 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS