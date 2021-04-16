Harley-Davidson's latest recall affects 31,346 motorcycles in the US

Harley-Davidson has ordered a new recall for the US market. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects 31,346 motorcycles with a faulty headlight bulb.

While currently, the affected models seem to be limited only to the US market, it remains unconfirmed at the moment if models exported to other markets suffer from the same issue.

The recall documents suggest that there are 14 bikes under Harley's Sportster family bearing the issue. These bikes include XL1200C (2019), XL1200NS (2019-2021), XL1200XS (2019), XL883L (2019), XL1200CX (2019-2020), XL1200X (2019-2021), and XL883N (2019-2021).

The recall document states that the issue is with the motorcycle part number 68297-05A. It surrounds the interior of the headlight bulb shield that may have been given a glossy/chrome finish. This may heat up to a high extent which may create a leakage and allow sealed gases to escape, in turn leading to failure of the powered filament and the lights. Also, switching beams can lead to failure of the second filament as well, thus leading to non-operating lights.

The company informed that it will notify affected owners that can get the part replaced at the authorised company dealerships without any charge. While the recall is already under action in the US, for customers outside the region, it is advised to check with the local dealers regarding the same issue.