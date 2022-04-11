Greta Electric Scooters teases new electric scooter ahead of launch

Greta Electric Scooters has been in the market for three years. The EV company has already launched four models in the market.

Greta Electric Scooters has released a teaser video of its upcoming electric scooter on Twitter which will be added to its existing portfolio of four electric scooters. The EV maker has been in the market for the past three years.

The teaser video on the microblogging site shows the upcoming scooter from various angles and focuses on its digital instrument cluster as well as LED headlights as well as taillights. It shows the scooter's rear end as well as the front styling, control buttons and the Greta logo inscribed on it. The company is yet to reveal more details about the upcoming scooter along with its pricing.

Last month, Greta launched Glide electric scooter at a price point of ₹80,000. The EV offers a range of 100 km per charge. It is powered by lithium-ion batteries. The company had claimed that the Greta Glide electric scooter can be charged under 2.5 hours. This electric scooter offers 3.5-inch wide tubeless tyres that promise to deliver a strong grip on the road. The scooter's suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a dual hydraulic cell shocker at the rear. in terms of brakes, it features dual hydraulic disc brakes at both ends. This EV is offered in seven different colours namely Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

Other models offered by Greta Electric Scooters include Harper, Evespa and Harper ZX, and these range between ₹60,000 to ₹92,000. The company is aiming to disrupt the two-wheeler EV market by bringing in more affordable electric scooter models.

