Green hydrogen to fuel cars? Centre is considering option, says Nitin Gadkari

Centre is considering green hydrogen to fuel vehicles on Indian roads. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry is serious about green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel to serve as an alternative to electric vehicles in an effort to achieve India's climate goals.

Nitin Gadkari, who has been one of the most vocal advocates of alternative fuel in the past, as well as electric vehicles, said that he is even ready to offer the same kind of concessions to hydrogen-powered cars that is currently being given to electric vehicles.

Addressing a conference on 'Hydrogen and Gas Based Mobility', Gadkari said, "We are also looking for prospects about green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel... Whatever concessions we are offering for electric vehicles, we can offer that concession for green hydrogen also." According to Gadkari, India should focus on hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle technology exclusively for heavy trucks, buses, marine and aviation purposes. Gadkari said the move will garner support from the Centre and that he will take up the matter with the finance ministry and Niti Aayog for further implementation.

"We are working to bring about an integrated road map and create opportunities for alternative clean and green transport fuels like electricity, bio-CNG, LNG, ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen fuel cell," Gadkari said.

If implemented, hydrogen will become the second such alternate fuel to be used in India after the government issued its first draft notification on ethanol blending in the fuel. The draft notification proposes 12 per cent and 15 per cent ethanol blending in petrol as automotive fuels. Ethanol blending in petrol is likely to reduce the overall price of the fuel which has shot beyond ₹100 per litre in several places across India. It is also seen as a way to reduce vehicular pollution and bring down costly fuel imports.

Gadkari said India is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030. He also said that India aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.