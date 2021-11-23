Greater Noida to get its first EV charging station soon, 100 such on card

Greater Noida is all set to get its first-ever electric vehicle charging station in two weeks, reports PTI. The report also claims that there are at least 100 such EV charging stations planned for the city. To set up the EV charging stations, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CESL.

The first EV charging station in the city will be commissioned in the Alpha commercial belt. The move comes as part of the National Electric Mobility scheme, which aims for greater electric vehicle penetration. For that, a greater focus is required on the Ev charging infrastructure.

GNIDA has said that after setting up the first charging station in the Alpha commercial belt, it will conduct a survey jointly with CESL to identify locations for the remaining EV charging stations. Also, the survey report will be submitted within ten days, claims GNIDA.

Speaking about the MoU signed with CESL, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has said that these Ev charging stations will bring great convenience to electric vehicle drivers. CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said Greater Noida is one of the major industrial cities of Asia with ample opportunities to promote electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles in India is finding an increasing penetration in the last couple of years. With several manufacturers including both traditional and startups bringing their electric vehicles in the four-wheeler, three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments, the fleet of EVs is growing fast. However, the lack of public charging stations for those EVs are remaining a concern for the owners of these vehicles.

Some of the companies have been setting up Ev charging stations across the country. But, those efforts are not sufficient to support the Ev boom the country is witnessing.