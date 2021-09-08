Great Wall Motors showcases Ora Cat, Wey Coffee 01 electric vehicles

Looking to gain a foothold in Europe, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) has showcased its two new electric vehicle concepts for the continent, at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show. Both Ora and Wey brands are making their Europe debut with the Ora Cat concept pure electric car and the Wey Coffee 01 plug-in hydrid SUV, respectively. Trending cars Maruti Suzuki baleno 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki ertiga 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

GWM Ora Cat Concept:GWM is touting the Ora Cat to resonate with young people who are looking for flexibility, sustainability, comfort and individuality. The compact electric car offers a range up to 400 kilometres on a single charge. It comes equipped with 360-degree camera system, radar sensors and road cameras that help capture every driving situation. The vehicle also gets smart driving functions as standard.(Also read | Great Wall Motors moves some India investment to Brazil: Report)

In terms of aesthetics, the Ora Cat concept gets a retro-classic theme, complimented by the curved vintage-style lines on the body. For a modern touch, the electric car gets retro front headlights and wrap-around tail lights. The retro-futurism theme continues inside with a two-spoke steering wheel and striped vintage-style seats as well as futuristic, floating central touch panel.

GWM Wey Coffee 01:Great Wall Motors is positioning the Wey Coffee 01 plug-in hybrid SUV as a premium offering, looking at challenging the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. It will come equipped with a 2.0-liter miller-cycle internal combustion engine and two electric motors coupled to a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is claimed to cover up to 150 kilometres of range on electric power alone. Its churns out a combined power of 469bhp (476 PS / 355 kW) with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in five seconds.

(Also read | China's Great Wall Motor aims to sell four million cars in 2025)The Coffee 01 will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset that will allow the vehicle to operate features such as 5G connectivity, facial recognition, over-the-air updates and augmented reality. Great Wall Motors will first introduce the Wey Coffee 01 in Germany.