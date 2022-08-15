HT Auto
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica

The process of replication of the model is said to have taken more than 2,500 hours of development.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 16:44 PM
In a good news for those who are a die hard fan of Red Bull racing, Amalgam Collection is making available a 1:8 scale replica of Max Verstappen's championship-wining RB16B model. The company has earlier worked with Red Bull Racing to develop RB16B replicas of the car Verstappen drove at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, and the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. 

Additionally, a replica of the RB16B driven by Sergio Perez to victory at the 2021 Baku Grand Prix was also made available by the company. To create the latest Red Bull RB16B replica, the company provided CAD data about the RB16B to Amalgan, which helped it to perfectly replicate every single part of the race car, albeit on a smaller scale.

The process of replication of the model is said to have taken more than 2,500 hours of development while each example takes 250 hours to cast, paint, and assemble. And be it a 1:8 scale model, it doesn't come all that cheap. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cars each cost $10,504 while the Turkish Grand Prix model costs $10,579.

Amalgam Collection will build only 198 units of the Red Bull's RB16B from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, consisting of 99 scale models of Max Verstappen’s car and 99 models of Sergio Perez’s car. Those wanting something a little more rare can opt for the RB16B that raced at the Turkish Grand Prix, as it sports a unique livery and is limited to 33 Verstappen and 11 Perez pieces.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Red Bull
