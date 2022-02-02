Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News GM-backed Cruise opens up first driverless rides to public in this US city

GM-backed Cruise opens up first driverless rides to public in this US city

The milestone achieved by Cruise has led to an $1.35 billion investment from Softbank, which had already put $900 million into the company.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 09:54 AM
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. Autonomous vehicle taxis are up and running in San Francisco and the public has been invited to try one out.  (AP)

General Motors backed autonomous vehicle company Cruise is opening up its driverless taxi service in San Francisco, California, for the public. The company is asking interested people to sign up for a free driverless ride and experience what it feels like to ride in a vehicle that drives itself.

The company is starting with a small bunch of users for now and will ramp up the facility as it will make more cars available.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Each car has a unique moniker such as ‘Tostada’, ‘Disco’ and ‘Sourdough’. The vehicles have been in testing phase for several weeks by GM employees. Recently GM CEO Mary Barra also took her first driverless ride in a Cruise vehicle and shared a positive feedback.

(Also read | Can self-driving car be jailed for causing accident? World wonders who to blame)

A YouTube video of Barra taking a ride in ‘Disco’ has been posted by Cruise on YouTube. She said that sitting in the driverless car was one of the highlights of her career. “I feel like we’re making history," Barra told Vogt, as per the video. She noticed the amazement of the occupants of other vehicles on the road and of passersby upon seeing them ride without a driver.

The milestone achieved by Cruise has led to an $1.35 billion investment from Softbank, which had already put $900 million into the company, Interim Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt shared in a blog post. He added that additional capital will allow the company to grow its work force and scale up the driverless technology in San Francisco and into other cities.

Cruise claims that it is the only autonomous vehicle company so far to get permission to offer rides to the public in driverless cars. The blog post also says that it is the only company to apply for a permit to charge for the rides, though that hasn't yet been approved. However, it is not yet clear when they expect to be fully operational and start charging for rides.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: GM General Motors Cruise driverless car autonomous vehicle
Related Stories
Watch: GM CEO Mary Barra takes her first fully driverless ride
30 Jan 2022
Bentley all set to drive out its first-ever luxury electric car by this date
26 Jan 2022
GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla
01 Feb 2022
Ford CEO admits the automaker is openly following Tesla's lead: Details here
30 Jan 2022
Electric vehicle owners reluctant to switch back to petrol cars: Report
31 Jan 2022
Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
31 Jan 2022
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
27 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS