GM issues recall for more than 2,600 SUVs due to airbag issue

General Motors has recalled 2,687 SUVs from the 2015 model year due to an issue of a faulty airbag that can explode during an accident situation. There can also be a risk of flying shrapnel into the passenger cabin. GM's recall includes 542 units of the 2015 Buick Enclave manufactured between 5 November 2014 and 28 January 2015; 1,183 units of the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse produced between 5 November 2014 and 24 March 2015 and 962 models of the 2015 GMC Acadia that was manufactured between 29 October 2014 and 26 March 2015.

GM shared it knows about one incident in which the inflator exploded and this was brought to light by a letter from an attorney who represented an owner of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. According to a report, the letter stated that during a crash that took place on 18 February 2022, the front driver-side airbag inflator ruptured. The automaker also confirmed it after a subsequent inspection of the car.

The recall report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) does not hold the reason behind these ruptures, however, it does state that it contains a serious risk of injury or even death if these airbags explode. General Motors has, hence, recalled all vehicles fitted with airbags as part of the same producing lot as the inflator. The automaker plans to get in touch with customers from May 30. The company will ask the affected owners to return their vehicles to their dealership. The company also added the front driver’s side airbag will be inspected and replaced with a new one free of cost.

Last year, in October, Volvo recalled around 4,60,000 vehicles due to a similar issue. The recall affected cars such as Volvo S80 from 2001 to 2006 and S60 models from 2001 to 2009.

