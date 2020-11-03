India is fast becoming a key focus area for Kia Motors Corporation with the company expecting the rapidly expanding SUV line-up here to power its path ahead. Globally, Kia sold 265,714 units in October, a 6.1% increase compared to the same month last year.

Kis is a relatively new entrant in the Indian auto industry and yet, has managed to become the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the country. Globally, the Indian market is increasingly assuming significance for the company as its Seltos and newly-launched Sonet are performing strong. In combined global sales outside of Kia's home market of South Korea, the company sold 217,705 units in October and recognizes the role the Indian market has started playing in this. "The company expects solid sales results to continue in the upcoming months thanks to an expanded SUV line-up including the Sonet SUV, released in India in August, and the pending debut of a gasoline model of Sorento SUV," a press statement issued by Kia Motors Corporation read.

Sonet has indeed been a rousing success so far with 11,721 units sold in the Indian market in October alone. Kia Motors India sold a total of 21,021 units from its three products here - Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

While Kia had made its India debut in August of 2019, it has managed to go from strength to strength and the importance of the market here is now reflecting on how Kia Motors Corporation views it.

Back in South Korea itself, Kia sold 48,009 units in October with Carinval MPV showing the way, followed by Sorento and Seltos.

Kia states that it recognizes the challenges that still face the global automotive industry but that it remains committed to implementing its ‘Plan S’ strategy, the company’s mid- to long-term roadmap for transformation into a mobility company.