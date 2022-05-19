Get ready to pay 2,000 traffic challan even if wearing helmet. Here's why

According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders must wear helmets or else face traffic challan. However, even if wearing a helmet, they could still be violating traffic rules.

Two-wheeler riders wearing helmets is mandatory on Indian roads. Riding without a helmet is one of the common traffic offences committed by commuters in the country. However, according to traffic rules, wearing a helmet alone cannot save you from facing traffic challan. According to a new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of ₹2000 can be deducted.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, if a rider is not wearing a helmet strip while driving a motorcycle or scooter, then he will be slapped with a challan of ₹1000 as per rule 194D MVA. If someone is found wearing a defective helmet, or without BIS registration, then the rider could face a further challan of ₹1000 according to 194D MVA.

Two years ago, the Centre had mandated that only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets would be manufactured and sold in India for two-wheelers. As per the directions of Supreme Court, a Committee on Road Safety had recommended lighter helmets in the country in March 2018.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently updated safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on two-wheelers. The new traffic rules make it mandatory for riders to use helmets and harness belts for children as well as limit its speed to just 40 kmph. Violation of the new traffic rule will attract a fine of ₹1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence.

How to fill traffic challan online

To pay challan online, one needs to log onto to echallan.parivahan.gov.in. The person needs to fill the required details and captcha related to the challan and click on Get Details. A new page will open on which the details of the challan will be displayed. Find the challan one wants to pay. Click on the option of online payment when it appears. Fill in the payment related information and confirm payment. This will compete the process of paying challan online.

How to check if challan has been deducted

Return to the same website and select the option of Check Challan Status. One will get the option of Challan Number, Vehicle Number and Driving License Number (DL). One needs to select the option of Vehicle Number and fill the required information asked. The challan status will appear after clicking on 'Get Detail'.

