HT Auto
Home Auto News Get Ready To Pay 2,000 Traffic Challan Even If Wearing Helmet. Here's Why

Get ready to pay 2,000 traffic challan even if wearing helmet. Here's why

According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders must wear helmets or else face traffic challan. However, even if wearing a helmet, they could still be violating traffic rules.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 11:28 AM
According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders with helmets on can still be fined. (File photo) (MINT_PRINT)
According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders with helmets on can still be fined. (File photo) (MINT_PRINT)
According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders with helmets on can still be fined. (File photo) (MINT_PRINT)
According to Motor Vehicles Act, two-wheeler riders with helmets on can still be fined. (File photo)

Two-wheeler riders wearing helmets is mandatory on Indian roads. Riding without a helmet is one of the common traffic offences committed by commuters in the country. However, according to traffic rules, wearing a helmet alone cannot save you from facing traffic challan. According to a new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of 2000 can be deducted.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, if a rider is not wearing a helmet strip while driving a motorcycle or scooter, then he will be slapped with a challan of 1000 as per rule 194D MVA. If someone is found wearing a defective helmet, or without BIS registration, then the rider could face a further challan of 1000 according to 194D MVA.

Two years ago, the Centre had mandated that only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets would be manufactured and sold in India for two-wheelers. As per the directions of Supreme Court, a Committee on Road Safety had recommended lighter helmets in the country in March 2018. 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently updated safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on two-wheelers. The new traffic rules make it mandatory for riders to use helmets and harness belts for children as well as limit its speed to just 40 kmph. Violation of the new traffic rule will attract a fine of 1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence.

How to fill traffic challan online

To pay challan online, one needs to log onto to echallan.parivahan.gov.in. The person needs to fill the required details and captcha related to the challan and click on Get Details. A new page will open on which the details of the challan will be displayed. Find the challan one wants to pay. Click on the option of online payment when it appears. Fill in the payment related information and confirm payment. This will compete the process of paying challan online.

How to check if challan has been deducted

Return to the same website and select the option of Check Challan Status. One will get the option of Challan Number, Vehicle Number and Driving License Number (DL). One needs to select the option of Vehicle Number and fill the required information asked. The challan status will appear after clicking on 'Get Detail'.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Motor Vehicles Act traffic rule traffic challan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt
Petrol price in India is more than US, China, Pakistan: Study
Petrol price in India is more than US, China, Pakistan: Study
Petrol, diesel price hikes may return soon, warns Union Minister. Here's why
Petrol, diesel price hikes may return soon, warns Union Minister. Here's why
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city