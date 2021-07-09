Genesis G70 Shooting Brake premiers at 2021 Goodwood Festival

Genesis has introduced its G70 Shooting Brake at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Created for the European market, the G70 Shooting Brake is based on the new G70 sedan that was released last year. The highlight of the car is its athletic aspect based on the brand's design identity called Athletic Elegance.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brakeis of the same size as the new G70. It is 4,685 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,400 mm tall and comes with a 2,835 mm wheelbase. The luggage space is 40 per cent larger compared to the G70 sedan. Its rear seats can be split-folded in 4:2:4 format, which Genesis claims to be a versatile quality of the car. Genesis has not revealed much about the technical aspects of the car. Managing director for Genesis Motor Europe Dominique Boesch hopes with this revelation the brand will be able to establish a strong foothold in the luxury car segment in Europe. “It means a lot to unveil the G70 Shooting Brake, our strategic model for the European market, at this distinguished international car festival," he also notes.

The automaker will exhibit five models from its lineup at this year’s Goodwood Festival and all of these are set for release in Europe. This includes the G70 Shooting Brake, G80, GV80, G70 and GV70. The festival will also showcase Genesis X Concept, an EV-based GT (Gran Turismo) coupe concept car.

Genesis also recently introduced its G80 Sport, the upcoming trim to its popular midsize luxury sedan G80 lineup. Keeping the specs of the car under wraps, the company says that the car will be launched in the third quarter of 2021.