HT Auto
Home Auto News General Motors To Test Bi Directional Charging For Evs, Use Them As Backup Power

General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power

While EVs already play a critical role in achieving goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, GM believes equipping them with bidirectional charging capabilities will add even further to their value.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM
The first pilot testing of vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger will be done by summer 2022.
The first pilot testing of vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger will be done by summer 2022.
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
The first pilot testing of vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger will be done by summer 2022.
The first pilot testing of vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger will be done by summer 2022.

General Motors has tied up with Pacific Gas and Electric Company to pilot the use of electric vehicles as on-demand power sources for homes. Both the companies will together test vehicles with bi-directional charging technology so that they can in turn safely power the essential needs of a properly equipped home.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While EVs already play a critical role in achieving goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, equipping them with bidirectional charging capabilities will add even further to their value by improving electric resiliency and reliability. “GM’s collaboration with PG&E further expands our electrification strategy, demonstrating our EVs as reliable mobile sources of power," said GM CEO Mary Barra.

(Also read | General Motors seeks permission to deploy autonomous vehicles)

The first pilot testing of vehicle-to-home capable EV and charger will be done by summer 2022, and will use bi-directional hardware coupled with software-defined communications protocols that will enable power to flow from a charged EV into a customer’s home. The system will automatically coordinate between the EV, home and PG&E’s electric supply.

Following lab testing, the companies will test vehicle-to-home interconnection allowing a small subset of customers’ homes to safely receive power from the EV when power stops flowing from the electric grid. Through this field demonstration, PG&E and GM aim to develop a user-friendly vehicle-to-home customer experience for this new technology. The companies are working to scale the pilot with the goal of opening larger customer trials by the end of 2022.

General Motors is making efforts to make its electric vehicles useful in more than one way. By the end of 2025, the company aims to have more than one million units of EV capacity in North America to cater to growing demand. The company’s Ultium Platform, a combined EV architecture and propulsion system, will be used to underpin its future EVs that are meant for every lifestyle and price point.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: GM General Motors electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of ₹64.90 lakh
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city