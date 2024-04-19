HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Geely To Sell $1.32 Billion Of Volvo Truck Shares

Geely to Sell $1.32 Billion of Volvo Truck Shares

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is selling the entirety of its Class B shares in truckmaker Volvo AB that were worth about 14.46 billion Swedish
...

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is selling the entirety of its Class B shares in truckmaker Volvo AB that were worth about 14.46 billion Swedish krona .

In a statement Thursday, Geely said the divestment is “in accordance with its long-term strategy" and that it will remain Volvo’s second-largest investor with 88.5 million A shares.

“Geely Holding’s strategic adjustment and inclusion of AB Volvo in its automotive manufacturing and investment portfolio is part of the group’s risk management and diversified investment strategy," the company said.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Geely is offering the 49.5 million shares through BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe and Barclays, according to a term sheet. The Sweden-based holding company that owns Geely’s stock guided that it’s selling for SEK285.9 a share, a more than 2% discount from its closing price. In Hong Kong, Geely’s listed arm fell more than 3% on Friday.

Volvo reported first-quarter operating profit that beat analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, as the truckmaker offset waning orders by charging higher prices. The company has been reducing production as demand returns to more typical levels following a post-pandemic recovery period.

Geely pared its stake in Volvo in January and also sold some of its holding in Volvo Car AB in November. The holding company behind one of China’s most prominent carmakers early this year had to bail out Polestar, the struggling electric-vehicle manufacturer it started along with Volvo Car.

Read More: Chinese Billionaire’s Auto Empire Hits Road Block

With assistance from Linda Lew.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.