From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep offers benefits of up to 2.80 lakh

Jeep India has rolled out several new offers for their customers. The company is offering the Meridian with benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh whereas the Compass gets benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh. The benefits include up to 3 years of free maintenance, 2 years of extended warranty and easy exchanges with the Selected4You program. Moreover, there are special offers for some corporates as well. Benefits of up to ₹15,000 are available on Jeep Compass and up to ₹20,000 are available on Jeep Meridian.

Then there is the Grand Cherokee which is being offered with benefits of up to ₹11.85 lakh and access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive ownership programme. Apart from this, the Wrangler now starts at ₹62.65 lakh ex-showroom and there are no other benefits on the SUV.

The Jeep India range starts from ₹20.69 lakh for the Compass, followed by Meridian starting at ₹33.60 lakh. The Wrangler is priced from ₹62.65 lakh, while the Grand Cherokee is priced from ₹80.50 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The dealerships would be able to give a better idea of the on-road prices with the benefits as well.

There is a possibility that Jeep will update the Meridian and Compass with the Advanced Driver Aids System. A test mule of the Meridian was recently spotted which was equipped with sensors from Bosch. In the spy shot, the ADAS sensors could be clearly seen in the lower half of the grille. Apart from ADAS, there were no other changes to the SUV.

The Meridian as well as the Compass share the same engine. It is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

