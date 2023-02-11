HT Auto
Formula E makes India debut in Hyderabad today: Dummy's guide to e-car racing

The eagerly-anticipated debut of Formula E on Indian soil comes to an end today with the Hyderabad leg of the all-electric racing car contest roaring - silently, of course, on the street circuit of the Telangana capital city. The fourth race of the ninth edition of the FIA World Championship Formula E season, the contest will see eleven teams with two drivers each battle one another for a place on the podium.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 09:04 AM
The official medical car and safety car parked ahead of the inaugural Indian edition of Formula E.
Formula E is a relatively new sport across the globe with the first edition taking place in 2011. Formula E is the electric equivalent of Formula One and as such, is gaining quite a lot of traction in a world moving towards electric mobility. At a time when many are questioning the feasibility of F1 cars running on fossil fuels - F1 will make use of 100 per-cent sustainable fuels from 2026 season onwards, there has been a firm focus on emissions as well. Formula E race cars, however, are completely free from emissions while promising to be every bit as fierce with speed and skill it demands on the part of drivers and teams.

Formula E has also been exploring newer venues and this year sees the debut of not just Hyderabad on the calendar but South Africa's Cape Town and Sao Paulo in Brazil. But while entry of newer venues could potentially take the sport to more fans, it is also crucial to understand that Formula E is vastly different to Formula One in more ways than just being electric.

Also Read : When and where to watch Formula E race

How many teams are there in Formula E 2022-23 season?

There are 11 teams with two drivers each competing in the Formula E 2022-23 season. These are Mahindra Racing, TCS Jaguar Racing, ABT Motorsport, Porsche, Mclaren, DS Penske, Nissan, Maserati, Nio, Andretti and Envision Racing. Of these, Mahindra will have its home race in Hyderabad while TCS Jaguar Racing also finds a connect here because it is owned by Tata.

What are the highlights of the Formula E Hyderabad street circuit?

Racers in action during a free practice session ahead of Formula E race in Hyderabad.
The Formula E Hyderabad street circuit is a 2.83-km long circuit close to the Hussain Sagar lake. For the event, the section has been cordoned off for all traffic movement. It features 18 corners and will see action spread across 32 laps. On the straight stretches, expect to see speeds of up to 320 kmph. This is also possible because power on the Gen3 race cars have been increased from 250kW to 350kW.

What are the highlights of the Formula E Gen3 race cars?

The Formula E 2022-23 season saw the introduction of Gen3 cars. Now in Formula E, unlike in Formula One, all race cars have the exact same set up which gives every driver a level playing field. The Formula E Gen3 race cars are lighter, faster and more sustainable than ever before. Compared to the Gen1 cars, the Gen3 cars are 75 per cent more powerful and have a top speed that is 95 kmph higher. The regenerative capability is also six times higher.

How does the qualification round work in Formula E?

It is complicated till one actually sees it. Formula E sees a grid that is divided into two groups based on rankings. Racers in each group competes for 10 minutes to set the fastest lap time. The quickest four from each group then go into ‘duels’. For a detailed explanation, check our explainer.

What is Attack Mode in Formula E?

Attack Mode refers to the ability for any of the competing drivers to get off the racing line for a stretch with sensors that add additional power to the race car. The positive of course is the boost but the downside may be that the racer behind can catch up or even overtake when this driver opts to ditch the race line. FIA rules stipulate four minutes of Attack Mode and each racer has to utilise it in two parts, the ratio can be whatever each driver or team decides. But these four minutes have to be utilised before finishing the race.

Who is leading the Formula E 2022-23 championship at the moment?

Watch out for Pascal Wehrlein of Germany in his Porsche team who is currently leading the ongoing Formula E season with 68 points. Close on his heels is Jake Dennis of UK for Andretti Racing with 62 points. Completing the top-three is Swiss racer Sebastien Buemi for Envision Racing with 31 points. But just three races have taken place this season so far and Formula E tends to go right down to the final race to eventually have a confirmed winner.

Among the teams, Andretti Racing is currently in the lead, followed by Porsche, McLaren, Envision Racing and TCS Jaguar Racing.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Formula E Mahindra Racing TCS Jaguar Racing
