Watch: Max Verstappen drives a modified Honda CR-V with over 800 hp

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda is known to play it safe with their vehicles. However, once in a while, they do something that is completely out of the box. Here, is an example of the Honda CR-V which is usually known as a comfortable family SUV. But engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) in California decided to plonk in an Indycar engine into the CR-V. The creation was called Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer or ‘The Beast’. Then Formula 1 World Champion, Max Verstappen was asked to drive it during Miami Grand Prix weekend.
Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer comes with the same powertrain that is doing duty on Honda's Indycar racer. It is a 2.2-litre V6 that uses twin Borg Warner turbochargers. Apart from this, there is an Empel MGU hybrid motor, Skeleton supercapacitors, and an ECU from McLaren Applied Technologies. The result is a total power output of more than 800 hp. The gearbox on duty is an XTRAC six-speed unit with paddle shifters. The engine runs on 100 per cent renewable race fuel that is sourced from Shell.
The chassis and bodywork also have a lot of changes. Honda is using Chromoly tube frame chassis now and the bodywork is taken from a 6th-generation Honda CR-V Hybrid. There are no changes to the greenhouse and windshield so they are taken from the stock Honda CR-V. The lower bodywork is all-new, it is made up of carbon fibre and incorporates flared fenders as well. The radiator is now adapted from the Dallara IR-18 Indy car. The front splitter and rear wing are custom-made to increase the downforce.
Then there is the front suspension and front brakes which have been taken from Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22. The rear suspension and brakes have been adapted from the Dallara IR-18 Indy car. The car rolls on Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Ultra-High Performance Summer tyres.