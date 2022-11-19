HT Auto
Home Auto News Why Should Boys Have All The Fun? F1 Launches New All Female Racing Series

Why should boys have all the fun? F1 launches new all-female racing series

Formula One on Friday launched an all-female racing series that is set to hit the track next year and prepare young girls to race in the sport.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidised by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidised by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidised by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidised by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.

The new category, which will be called F1 Academy, will feature five teams run by outfits currently competing in F1-feeder series Formula Two and Formula Three. They will each run three cars, creating a 15-strong grid, Formula One said in a statement.

Teams would select their own drivers, who would have to be at least 16 years of age, said F2 and F3 organiser Bruno Michel who will also run the new series.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.3 kmpl
₹1.3 - 1.58 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Michel said they could come from senior karting, Formula 4, Formula Regional and even the existing W Series.

They will be required to bring 150,000 euros ($155,520) in funding, with F1 matching that amount and teams raising the rest of the 2.25 million euro total budget.

Next year's inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each at circuits that host Formula One and 15 days of official testing. But only one round is likely to race on the same weekend as Formula One.

The series will feature Tatuus T421 chassis fitted with a 165 horsepower engine and tyres from F1 supplier Pirelli, with the cars sharing the visual identity of their F3 and F2 counterparts.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential and Formula One wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to create greater diversity and routes into this incredible sport," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the statement.

"That is why I am delighted to announce the F1 Academy that will give young female drivers the best chance to fulfil their ambitions through a comprehensive programme that supports their racing careers and gives them everything they need to move into F3 and hopefully to F2 and then the pinnacle of Formula One."

F1's launch of the new all-female series comes after a cash crunch forced the existing W Series, which is free to enter and pays the championship winner $500,000 out of a total $1.5 million prize money pot, to cancel the last three races of its season last month.

Organisers at the time said they were confident the series, which debuted in 2019 and ran on F1's support bill this season, would return in 2023.

There was no mention of prize money in the F1 Academy statement but Formula One said it would prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition including the W Series.

The F1 Academy would complement the W Series providing an "extra route for the next generation of young female drivers," the statement added.

W Series welcomed F1's announcement, adding it was looking forward to finalising its plans for next year.

"Our objective from the start has always been to increase the talent pool of women racing drivers, and the addition of the F1 Academy as a feeder to W Series and other series is a further step in inspiring the next generation to progress up the motorsport ladder," series founder Catherine Bond Muir in a statement.

No female driver has started a grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi, also the only woman to score a top six finish, in 1976.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Formula 1
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city