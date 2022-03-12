HT Auto
Home Auto News Formula 1: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen Quickest At Bahrain Testing On Comeback

Formula 1: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen quickest at Bahrain testing on comeback

Kevin Magnussen beat Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's quickest lap time in the last hour with a timing of one minute 33.207 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM
Formula 1 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit saw Kevin Magnussen from Haas emerge quickest among all drivers. (REUTERS)
Formula 1 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit saw Kevin Magnussen from Haas emerge quickest among all drivers. (REUTERS)
Formula 1 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit saw Kevin Magnussen from Haas emerge quickest among all drivers. (REUTERS)
Formula 1 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit saw Kevin Magnussen from Haas emerge quickest among all drivers.

Denmark's Kevin Magnussen has surprised many with his performance at the pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday ahead of the season opener. On his comeback stint at Formula 1, Magnussen emerged as the quickest on the track, beating former world champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as well as pre-season favourites like Ferrari.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Friday run appears to be a shot in the arm for Haas, which failed to earn any points last season with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, ahead of the F1 season that kicks off on March 20 in Bahrain.

Magnussen emerged the fastest on the second day of the Bahrain Formula One pre-season test, beating Ferrari's Carlos Sainz by a whisker, during extra running after the official end of track action. Sainz was the fastest driver until Magnussen's late flier with a timing of one minute 33.207 seconds.

Haas F1 team were allowed to test four extra hours as they were unable to hit the track during the first half of Thursday's opening day due to late arrival of their car. Haas team plans to start an hour early today and put in two extra hours during the final day of the test.

Kevin Magnussen, who used to be part of the Haas F1 team till 2020, made a comeback to the racing circuit with a multi-year contract. He has joined Mick Schumacher after Haas removed Russia's Nikita Mazepin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Mazepin and his father Dmitry have been named on an EU sanctions blacklist after being fired by the US-owned F1 team following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Sainz clocked one minute 33.532 seconds, 0.479 seconds quicker than reigning world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull team. Sainz's performance has validated hype around Ferrari being the pre-season favourites.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll emerged fourth while former world champion Lewis Hamilton, looking for a record eighth title, struggled with his new Mercedes livery, emerging fifth quickest.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 Formula One F1 Kevin Magnussen Haas Bahrain International Circuit Ferrari Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city