Ford rolls out doorstep service facility for customers in India

Ford India on Monday announced the start of doorstep servicing facility for its customers in the country at a time when Covid-19 pandemic cases continue to rise here.

Ford says that the idea behind the facility is to ensure that while customers may be wary of coming to service stations in Covid-19 times, the company can ensure that the vehicles get the required and periodic attention. "Doorstep service is yet another manifestation of our steadfast commitment in serving our customers," said Vinay Raina, executive director of Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

The doorstep service facility has been rolled out in a select manner and currently covers 19 cities in the country. These are Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Lucknow in the north, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar in the east, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Trivandrum and Hyderabad in the south, and Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad and Ahmedabad in the west.

Most significantly, the service involves no additional charge and the company states that only trained professionals carry out the necessary work. Essentials like vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing are included in the facility.

Ford further informs that customers can choose to pay online once their vehicle has been serviced and in case there are concerns, or if anything cannot be addressed at the location, the car will be taken by the Ford team to the nearest service ce