Ford recalls over 18,000 new F-Series pickup trucks over faulty front axles

Ford Motor Company has announced a recall for its select F-Series pickup trucks in the North American market. The recall campaign affects 18,626 F-Series pickup trucks across the US, Canada and Mexico. Also, these affected F-Series pickup trucks were manufactured in 2021 only.

As Ford has announced in a statement, there are 17,616 affected F-Series pickups in the US, while in Canada and Mexico there are 779 and 231 vehicles respectively.

Ford says that the affected 2021 F-Series super duty pickup trucks are installed with dual rear wheels. The auto manufacturer claimed that the front wheel hub extenders in the affected F-Series pickup trucks were not properly tightened by the component supplier.

The faulty front axles of the affected 2021 F-Series pickup trucks might lead to the tyre and wheel assembly detachment from the front axle. It could result in a serious and life-threatening accident. However, the automaker claims that no incident or accident due to the faulty front axles have been reported so far.

The US auto giant plans to inform the affected F-Series owners about the recall program starting this week. The affected pickup owners will be instructed not to drive their vehicles until through check and verification.

The inspection and verification of the affected Ford F-Series pickup trucks can be done at the customers' locations or the vehicles can be towed to the dealer.

Ford F-Series pickup trucks the bestselling vehicles in the US market for a long time. The automaker has recently introduced its first-ever F-Series electric model that is christened as F-150 Lightning.