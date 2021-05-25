If we have to talk about the pickup trucks, Ford Ranger will certainly demand a special mention. The bestselling pickup truck in European markets, it competes with Toyota Hilux. In 2020, Ford Ranger sold 42,941 units, beating the Toyota Hilux that recorded 25,331 units last year.

To celebrate this success, Ford Motor Company has now introduced a new limited edition version of the Ford Ranger, which is based on the range-topping Ranger Raptor. As the US-based auto manufacturer claims, the Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will be built in limited numbers in an attempt to maintain exclusivity.

However, the limited edition model will come with visual upgrades only. Both the exterior and interior of the pickup truck will come carrying aesthetic changes. There will be no mechanical updates to the Ford Ranger Raptor. It will go on sale in the European market in October 2021 alongside the other Ranger models.

Speaking about the visual updates, the special edition of the Ford pickup truck gets dual matte black racing stripes with red contrast lines, starting from the hood through the roof to the lower body sides, rear wings, and tailgate as well. The wheel arches come with a wider appearance, matching the matte black paint theme of the front and rear bumpers, front grille, door handles. The front red tow hooks add a contrasting appearance.

The Ford Ranger Raptor special edition will be available in multiple colour options. These are - Performance Blue, Conquer Grey, and Frozen White. Inside the cabin of the pickup, the colour theme will add sportiness with red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, instrument panel, and door trims.

Ford claims that there will be exclusive leather upholstery and a Special Edition-only Raceway Grey instrument panel for the upcoming special edition Ranger Raptor.

While there will be a host of visual updates across the exterior and inside the cabin of the pickup, on the mechanical front, everything from chassis to powertrain will remain unchanged. Powering the special edition of the popular pickup truck will be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine, which will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.