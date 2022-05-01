Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ford Explorer Suvs Recalled As They Can Roll Away While Being Parked

Ford Explorer SUVs recalled as they can roll away while being parked 

Ford says that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries pertaining to this problem.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 May 2022, 10:03 AM
File photo of Ford Explorer SUVs (REUTERS)

Ford Motor is recalling over a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the US because they tend to roll away unexpectedly while being parked. The recall includes certain 2020 through 2022 Explorer SUVs with 2.3-liter engines as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines are also a part of the recall.

As per documents posted by US safety regulators, a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. When that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on. The documents add that Ford has about 235 warranty claims due to the problem.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.78 kmpl
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions)

However, Ford says that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries pertaining to this problem. Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners of the affected models will be notified by mail starting June 6.

In a separate recall, Ford recently recalled around 2.5 million cars in the US and Canada and elsewhere in the world to repair possible faults in the door latch and fix brake fluid leaks. The problem with the door latch is expected to cover nearly 2.1 million cars, including SUVs and vans. Another 344,000 F-150 pickups in the US are being recalled due to brake fluid leak.

While the problem with the brake fluid leak has already resulted in as many as seven low-speed crashes and resulted in two injuries, the recall for the door latch problem is the third time Ford has had to address the issue.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford Explorer
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS