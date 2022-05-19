HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Backs Call To Ban Petrol, Diesel Cars Sales In Europe By 2035. Here's Why

Ford backs call to ban petrol, diesel cars sales in Europe by 2035. Here's why

Ford wants to have a dominant position in the EV game and if Europe makes solid moves in this regard, the American car giant doesn't want to lose out.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 09:48 AM
Ford is looking at a robust line up of personal and commercial vehicles that are powered by battery.
Ford is looking at a robust line up of personal and commercial vehicles that are powered by battery.
Ford is looking at a robust line up of personal and commercial vehicles that are powered by battery.
Ford is looking at a robust line up of personal and commercial vehicles that are powered by battery.

Ford cars are a common sight on roads across Europe but despite the fact that the American company sells a number of relatively popular petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in markets here, is supporting a call for sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) by 2035. While the company officially states that it is concerned about the environmental impact from such vehicles, it is also true that Ford has been betting big on its electric strategy and has ambitious plans to introduce new models here.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ford drops plans to make electric vehicles in India for global markets)

The European Parliament and EU governments are expected to make positions clear on whether sales of ICE vehicles will be banned by 2035, in June. A number of auto brands have come out in open support of such a move with Ford being the latest. And while it may appear rather perplexing that a company that sells decent number of ICE vehicles is supporting such a possible move, the EV strategy of Ford makes the reasoning behind the decision to support far clearer.

The Americans are prepping a Puma EV and two electric crossover vehicles for markets which include several countries in Europe. The Mach-E is already sold in several markets in the continent. It is reported that Ford will switch to top gear in its electrification plans for Europe come 2024, giving it more than a decade to fine-tune its game if ICE vehicle sales are indeed banned by 2035.

Officially though, Ford maintains that EVs are indeed the future. “ At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand-in-hand with caring for our planet and each other," said Stuart Rowley of Ford of Europe. "That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles."

An absolute blanket ban on sales of ICE vehicles, however, may not materialize. Not by 2035 at least. There is some degree of reservation among individual countries regarding the scale and scope of a ban or even restrictions for petrol or diesel-powered vehicles.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Honda teases Prologue, its adventure-ready electric SUV designed virtually
Honda teases Prologue, its adventure-ready electric SUV designed virtually
Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec
Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec
At ₹30 lakh, this just-launched car music system may cost more than your car
At 30 lakh, this just-launched car music system may cost more than your car
Jeep, Citroen brand owner eye profit in India amid crisis in China, Russia
Jeep, Citroen brand owner eye profit in India amid crisis in China, Russia
Kia to have new factory in home base for latest electric Purpose-Built vehicles
Kia to have new factory in home base for latest electric Purpose-Built vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city