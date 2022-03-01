HT Auto
Ferrari's new Argento Syracuse body paint colour is inspired by a city in Sicily

Ferrari has introduced four other color schemes as well in recent weeks in celebration of 10 years of the Cavalcade road trip.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 08:11 AM
This shade with a mix of silver and gold hues has been depicted on five of the brand's models - Ferrari 296 GTB, 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A, SF90 Stradale, and SF90 Spider.
Ferrari has unveiled the fifth and final body color option, called Argento Syracuse, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ferrari Cavalcade road trip. The color scheme - a mix of silver and gold hues - has been depicted on five of the brand's models - Ferrari 296 GTB, 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A, SF90 Stradale, and SF90 Spider.

The carmaker has described the new hue as a shade that helps “recall the way sunlight falls on the baroque, marble architecture of Italian cities of art". This particular shade gets its name from Syracuse, a city on the island of Sicily that was the final destination for the 2014 instalment of the Ferrari Cavalcade road trip.

(Also read | Ferrari's first SUV Purosangue images leaked ahead of official debut)

The colour theme depicted on all five models is contrasted with white accents running across the hood, window frames, and rear lip spoilers. In addition to this, each of the five models have been showcased with large ‘39’ stickers on the doors as well as an American flag decal on the driver’s door and an Italian flag on the passenger door.

Ferrari has introduced four other color schemes as well in recent weeks in celebration of 10 years of the Cavalcade road trip. The most striking of these is called Verde Volterra that combines elements of orange and green, taking inspiration from the deep greens and earthy tones of Tuscany. Another color has been dubbed Bianco Courmayeur that combines white with flashes of blue, encapsulating the glacial purity of snow.

Then there is Rosso Taormina - shade that can make one feel heat emanating from it. The deep, earthy shade of red draws its inspiration directly from the charred slopes of Mount Etna.⁣ And the the first first configuration revealed by Ferrari is called Blu Capri - an intense shade of iridescent blue, displaying various nuances inspired by the sea.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 08:10 AM IST
