Ferrari owner mocks police by stunting on public roads, here's what happens next

It is not very uncommon for luxury car and bike owners to flout the traffic rules putting lives of general public on risk just to show off their expensive toys. And a similar incident happened recently in Kanpur at Ganga Barrage area where a bunch of city’s aristocrats allegedly jammed the public roads to perform stunts in their performance cars.

The fleet included a red prancing horse which could be seen trying donuts in the video (below). Meanwhile, traffic could be seen completely blocked for the lane, creating ruckus for the general public.

Surprisingly, a police car could also be seen parked in the video but looks like nobody dared to stop the Ferrari owner for making a mockery of the traffic rules. Also, the video shows several bouncer/body guards dressed in all-black who stopped traffic at the intersection.

When the video of the incident went viral over the social media, the SSP, Nawabganj police immediately filed a case and arrested the Ferrari owner Sharad Khameka who comes from a business-class family in Kanpur.

The police have also seized the Ferrari while the accused youth has been reportedly booked for endangering the lives of others, blocking the roads and several other filing cases under the Epidemic Act.