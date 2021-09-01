This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
Exide may foray into lithium-ion cell manufacturing
Exide may foray into lithium-ion cell manufacturing
2 min read. Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 09:59 AM IST
PTI
Exide has set up Exide Leclanche Energy, a JV with Swiss firm Lechlance, to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in India.
The lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant will be fully operative by end of the fiscal.
The country’s largest lead-acid battery maker, Exide Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said it is evaluating foray into manufacturing Advance Cell Chemistry batteries, commonly referred to as lithium-ion batteries.
To
take
a
final
call,
the
company
is
waiting
for
the
Productivity
Linked
Incentive
(PLI)
details
to
come.
The
Centre
recently
approved
a
PLI
scheme
on
such
batteries.
The
scheme
outlay
of
₹18,100
crore
is
intended
to
establish
50
Giga
Watt
Hour
(GWh)
of
advanced
cell
chemistry
and
5
GWh
of
niche
advanced
cell
chemistry.
“We
are
evaluating
installing
Advance
Cell
Chemistry
Project.
We
are
waiting
for
the
PLI
details
as
it
will
act
as
a
sweetner....
It
entails
huge
capex.
However,
the
project
viability
will
depend
on
future
demand
for
lithium
based
batteries,"
Exide
MD
&
CEO
Subir
Chakraborty
said
on
the
sidelines
of
Finer details will be worked out later, Chakraborty said.
"As a thumb rule for each gigawatt hour capacity cell, the plant will cost about ₹700 crore and one gigawatt plant is very small and will be uneconomical," he said when asked about the plant capacity if the company decides to foray into the backward integration for lithium ion batteries.
The company has set up Exide Leclanche Energy, a JV with Swiss firm Lechlance, to manufacture lithium ion batteries in India. The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed completion of the 1.5 GB capacity plant.
The plant will be fully operative by end of the fiscal. However, it will make only modules and the final battery pack but not the cell.
Chakraborty said the company seeks to make a balance between existing lead acid batteries and products of the future.
Exide is targeting to build battery energy storage system for renewable power plants and it is carrying out two trials - one at CESC with lead acid battery and the other at Tata Power with lithium battery technology.
“Battery energy storage will be big market with renewable energy boom," Chakraborty said.
The city based battery maker is also focusing on exports in a big way to de-risk business of lead acid battery.
“Exports is now seven per cent and we aim for strong growth in this segment," Chakraborty said.
Officials expected that margins would improve Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) margin in the forthcoming quarters, which had squeezed in the first quarter of the fiscal owing to disruptions.
Meanwhile, the company will continue to maintain annual capex of ₹400 crore.