Exclusive Bentley Breitling Tourbillon watch is limited to just 25 pieces

Bentley Motors and watchmaker Breitling are celebrating the launch of a new timepiece - the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition. Only 25 examples of the timeless classic watch will be produced.

The Tourbillon watch will appeal to watch collectors and fans of both Bentley and Breitling as they'll be excited to lay their hands on the exclusive watches. The watch comes with a 42 mm case in 18 k red gold, rectangular chronograph pushers, a gold-brown alligator strap and a transparent sapphire caseback that reveals the movement of the hands along with the 22-karat gold oscillating weight.

The special chronograph tourbillon caliber and cage that is visible through the distinctive green dial is reminiscent of the British racing green colour that is associated with the other models within the Breitling and Bentley partnership.

(Also read | Bentley builds green-themed one-off Bentayga Hybrid with drinks cooler, flutes)

The COSC-certified tourbillon movement is powered by the Manufacture Caliber B21 and provides around 55 hours of power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

The watch is reminiscent of 1940s wristwatches designed by Breitling. The partnership with Bentley came through a passion and taste for the classics as Willy Breitling, the grandson of the brand’s founder Léon Breitling, was a passionate Bentley driver. He patented the chronograph with two independent pushers at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock in 1934. Bentley says that the new watch honours the heritage and modern values of both brands in splendid fashion.

In 2002, Bentley commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock for the Continental GT and the partnership thrived and continued there on. The exclusive new chronograph inside the watch pays homage to Willy Breitling, whose watches changed the face of timekeeping, and to W.O. Bentley, who pioneered the automotive industry.

Bentley says that the watch has been created in the spirit of unparalleled luxury and peerless quality. "This striking watch embodies our joint commitment to pioneering spirit, expert craftsmanship and technological excellence," said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO at Bentley.