Electric version of Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio model coming in 2024: Report

Alfa Romeo will bring its first battery-electric vehicle in 2024. This has been confirmed by the company's new boss Jean-Philippe Imparato, stated a report by Autocar and this upcoming model can gain a Quadrifoglio-badged performance version. The Italian automaker which is part of Stellantis now had already conveyed earlier that it will launch only EVs from 2027.

Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio is the brand's most powerful and performance-oriented combustion engine vehicle including the Giulia and Stelvio. It is being suggested that the auto company will start introducing its first electric vehicles with their respective performance versions with the QV badge. Imparato shared that for all the models that are going to be launched, there will always be a possibility to develop a performance version of the car. “If I consider that I’m not able to offer the right level of performance steps of Quadrifoglio, I will not do a Quadrifoglio version, “ he was quoted as saying in the report.

The brand, in its electric era, is also thinking to revive the nameplates from the past giving it a modern touch. Afla Romeo's Spider Duetto will be one such model and the Imparato shared that the design of one such model is already in progress. Although, the potential launch of the electric Spider Duetto depends on the success that the brand achieves from its mainstream models. Asserting that Imparato himself will not dare to put the idea of a car on the table for Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, until he is absolutely sure in terms of the market share of the model.

Tonale, the first of the new generation models from the brand, is all set to be launched next year and another small crossover that might be called the Brennero can arrive by 2024.