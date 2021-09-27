Electric supercars, fast or furious? Four challenges in road ahead

Heavy batteries:
One of the key considerations when developing a super or sports car is to keep it lightweight. The unladen weight of such a car has a big impact on its performance credentials but no amount of carbon fiber body and light aluminium frames may count for much if the battery at the core is heavy.
Now battery technology is constantly evolving but many experts agree that it is still not where makers of sports cars would want it to be when it comes to the actual weight of each individual unit.