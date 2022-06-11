Elder sibling restores BMX bicycle of late younger brother, makes it brand new

Bicycles are an integral part of childhood for every kid around the world and a bicycle becomes more precious if gifted by family. Countless memories get attached to these two-wheelers and with passing years become a time capsule to relive those childhood days. One such story of a bicycle that was bought by an elder brother for his little brother and now, restored by the former has hit some emotional notes.

Darryl Pike, the elder brother, bought a BMX bicycle for his younger brother, David Pike who was killed in an avalanche at the age of 15. The incident took place in 1986. After David was gone, the bicycle sat unused slowly withering away in the basement where the family lived. Pike, after the death of their mother last year, was clearing the house when he found the old rusted bicycle. The memories related to his brother and how he utterly used to enjoy riding the cycle made it harder for Pike to give it away. That is when he decided to restore it.

According to a report by CNC News, Pike was constantly thinking of his younger brother while the bicycle was under restoration. “From the time I started doing it, I said, 'I just want to get it back, David, just for you, just something in your memory," he was quoted as in the report. Pike also shared that he managed to buy that BMX bicycle with help of his unemployment insurance cheque as it was difficult for their parents to afford the bicycle at that time.

Pike mentioned his little brother first saw the bicycle in a Sears catalogue and wanted to have one. It was then he decided to buy that cycle to surprise his brother. Pike bought the BMX bicycle at a cost of $180. “The look on his face at the time, it was well worth that unemployment cheque, that's all I can tell you," added the elder brother in the report. Pike also shared that his brother was immensely happy and almost lived on the bike day and night.

