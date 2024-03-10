Dwarka Expressway’s Haryana Segment to be inagurated: Traffic Advisory Issued

The Dwarka Expressway in Haryana is set to witness a significant milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Haryana segment on March 11, 2024. This development marks a crucial step forward in the region's infrastructure and connectivity. To ensure the Prime Minister's safety, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, prohibiting drone activities in the area.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, 2024. In anticipation of the inauguration, the Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for March 11, outlining road blockages, closures, and alternate routes for commuters.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, 2024. In anticipation of the inauguration, the G

In anticipation of the event, the Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for March 11. The advisory includes information on road blockages, closures, and alternate routes to help commuters plan their journeys accordingly.

One of the key highlights of the advisory is the expected rush of vehicles near Antriksh Chowk, where a public rally is scheduled to take place. Commuters are advised to avoid using the Dwarka Clover Leaf route towards IMT until 4 pm and use alternative routes if possible.

Also Read : Dwarka Expressway set to open soon. But there's a catch

In case of emergency or necessity, the advisory states that the road between Antriksh Chowk Road may be diverted or closed if the rally gathering exceeds manageable levels. Heavy vehicles will also be prohibited from using Dwarka Expressway after 5 pm on March 10, and drivers are advised to use the KMP route instead.

For attendees coming from different directions, specific routes have been designated. Vehicles from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera will be directed to the rally venue via KMP through Rampura Chowk and Vatika Chowk. Those coming from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna will use the Clover Leaf route, while vehicles from Pataudi will pass through Sati Chowk.

The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, is a 29-kilometer, 16-lane expressway that links Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana. It originates at Shiv-Murti on NH-8, or the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, and terminates near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, passing through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram border, and Basai.

This new expressway is anticipated to provide commuters with an alternative route to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport, easing congestion and improving travel times. It is expected to reduce traffic on National Highway 8 by approximately 50 per cent.

First Published Date: