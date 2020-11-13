Diwali offers on bikes: Top five two-wheeler makers with best discounts

Bike makers have rolled out fresh set of offers and discounts to boost sales this festive season. Here's a list of top five bike makers offering some very alluring discounts on their two-wheelers.

Honda 2Wheelers India:

Honda has announced that it is offering savings up to ₹11,000 on its offerings for Diwali. Honda customers can now avail 100% finance of vehicle value. In addition to that, a low rate of interest starting 7.99% onwards and 50% discount on EMIs for first 3 months, is available on Honda two-wheelers right now.

Moreover, a direct 5% cashback going up to ₹5,000 on credit card or debit card purchase is being offered. Also, customers can also benefit from up to ₹2,500 cashback through Paytm.

Hero MotoCorp:

India's largest two-wheeler maker has announced that it is offering low down payment option of ₹999 on its models for Diwali. In addition to that, Hero bikes and scooters are also available at just 6.99% rate of interest which is considerably low from the average rate. Moreover, it is also offering Paytm benefits of up to ₹8500 on its select offerings.

Bajaj Auto:

Bajaj Auto has launched a special cash discount offer on some of its products. It is offering cash discounts of up to ₹3,000 on its Platina and Pulsar 125 range of bikes. These discounts start from ₹1,600 for Platina 100 ES drum variant and stretch up to ₹3,000 for Pulsar 125 split seat drum brake variant. The discounts are applicable on the vehicle's final on-road prices and can be availed at the official Bajaj dealerships.

Hero Electric:

Hero Electric has recently announced various benefits, including a cash discount of up to ₹5,000, across its range of e-scooters. Customers are also free to choose from additional discounts of up to ₹5,000 on exchange of any two-wheeler or avail interest-free finance at select locations. The offers are applicable on both lithium-ion and lead-acid range of e-scooters, can be availed till Saturday (November 14).

TVS Motor:

The Hosur based automaker has launched festive season offers on Radeon commuter motorcycle, and Jupiter, Pep Plus, Zest 110 scooters.

TVS Radeon is available for purchase with attractive finance schemes including low monthly installments starting from ₹1,999, as well as low interest rate of 6.99%. For its scooter range, TVS has announced a direct Paytm cashback of up to ₹4,500. Also, customers are free to opt for a down payment as low as ₹10,999.

(Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location. Contact the company dealerships for the most precise discount information.)