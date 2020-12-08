Denmark to charge up electric vehicle space, aims to go from 20,000 to 1 million

Scandinavian countries have been at the forefront of shifting towards electric mobility for quite some time now and while China, with its massive population, remains in lead position in terms of electric vehicles made and sold, Europe is looking at bolstering EV adoption as well. Among the countries here, Denmark is looking determined to charge ahead and recently revealed plans of having one million EVs by 2030, up from 20,000 currently on its roads.

The Danish parliament recently approved a plan which seeks to ensure that there are a million EVs at the very least on roads in the country over the course of ten years. With the overall objective of cutting down greenhouse gas emissions by two million tons, the country is hoping that the sale of hybrid and electric cars will go a long way in helping the cause.

It is an ambitious target but one that is possible too.

Electrek reports that the country's parliament has secured financing of around $407.6 million for as many as 775,000 electric vehicles by 2030. Add hybrid vehicles to this and the golden figure of a million does emerge as 'do-able'.

There are currently 2.3 million cars in Denmark and EVs form only a very, very small fraction of these. Reuters reports that the country plans on bringing in new taxes and levies on vehicles running on conventional fuels while possibly making EVs more common and affordable. "The average electric car will be significantly cheaper in the coming years," Tax minister Morten Boedskov was quoted as saying.

Several countries across the world are looking at EVs as the main weapon in the fight against global warming and to achieve zero emission targets. UK plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 while Japan, South Korea and many others have announced deadline years to be free from gas house emissions.

The move to make EVs more and more popular also works well for EV manufacturers as traditional players as well as rookies are coming out with more and more options. While there is some concern over plans of phasing out petrol and diesel cars, the shift to electric mobility also provides a massive opportunity to most car makers.