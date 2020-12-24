Delhi Transport Minister holds meeting on HSRP, colour coded stickers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a follow-up meeting with all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning affixing of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers on cars.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from Transport Department, IT Department of Delhi Government, all Zonal motor licensing officers (MLOs) and other stakeholders such as Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) manufacturers and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of HSRP in Delhi.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism.

To achieve this, he recommended that each grievance must be assigned a unique reference number and it's receipt should be acknowledged within the next 24 hours.

"It should also be ensured that the grievance should be resolved within the next 3-4 working days," Gahlot said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in December 2018, notified the manner of display of registration marks on the motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR), 1989.

The unique High-Security Registration plate shall be linked electronically to the vehicle after its affixture on the vehicle on registration.

The background for Colour-Coded Stickers for diesel vehicles shall be Orange, Light Blue for the Petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles. Further, it notified that the vehicles complying with BS-VI norms to have a green stripe at the top of the 3rd registration plate/ colour coded sticker.

The website for the booking of HSRP and Colour Coded Sticker was revamped in November 2020. Now a user can apply through a single window for both the HSRP and Colour Coded Sticker by logging into https://www.siam.in/ or https://www.bookmyhsrp.com/.

For any grievance or queries, a user can call on 1800 1200 201 or write to hsrpquery@siam.in, grievance@bookmyhsrp.com & homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com (for home delivery related issues).

