Full list of documents you need to book an HSRP for your vehicle

It has been mandatory to install high-security number plates and colour-coded stickers to indicate fuel type on all vehicles. Vehicles found without these can be penalized with fines of several thousand rupees. In Delhi, a drive to check compliance has made it even more urgent for owners to ensure that their vehicles have the updated number plates as well as the colour-coded stickers. But what are these and how do you get them?

What is HSRP and colour-coded stickers?

The high-security registration plates (HSRP) are vehicle registration plates that are issued by the government. The plates are not easily replaceable as it is made using aluminium and affixed with locks which cannot be reused. The colour coded sticker is made applicable only for the three wheelers and four wheelers and it tells whether the vehicle is running on Petrol, Diesel, CNG or Electricity.

The Delhi Transport Department has made it compulsory for the vehicle owners to install high security registration plate (HSRP) and use colour-coded stickers on all the vehicles in the national capital which were sold before April 2019.

Documents required and process to apply online:

When applying for the high security registration plate, the owners of the vehicle will not be asked to upload any personal document on the official government site. Registration Certificate (RC) details of your vehicles, however, will be needed. For instance, it will help you provide details like registration number, date of registration, engine number and chassis number, etc.

Process:

One can either log on to the transport ministry website or check the official website of 'Book My HSRP.' On Book My HSRP, an owner will be given two options - a) HSRP with colour coded sticker and b) Only colour sticker (In case the car already has HSRP), Select accordingly. Select from the given options on the screen. (If you are driving a personal vehicle, select "Non-Transport) After submitting the required information, you will be asked to login with the given credentials to make an online payment. Make the online payment. After everything is completed including the payment, a message will be received with the details of the HSRP.











