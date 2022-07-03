HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Transport Department To Add 30 Motorcycles To Strengthen Enforcement Teams

Delhi Transport Department to add 30 motorcycles to strengthen enforcement teams

The enforcement teams of the Delhi Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Transport Department has given 30 motorcycles and 10 Toyota Innova Crysta cars to its enforcement departments so that their functionality can be enhanced. With these vehicles, the enforcement department people will be able to reach areas with heavy traffic quickly and pursue violators trying to escape and evade fine, department officials said on Saturday.told PTI. The enforcement teams of the Delhi Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.

The new vehicles, especially the speed added to mobility by motorbikes, will help the enforcement teams to discharge its duties more effectively, Delhi Transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, said. "Apart from buying these motorcycles and vehicles, we will also try to add more manpower to our enforcement wing," he said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Delhi govt's decision to ban heavy vehicles in city will impact business: CAIT)

The Delhi Transport Department has been trying to enforce bus lane discipline in the city with motorists being urged not to drive their vehicles in the lanes designated for buses. The enforcement teams work to ensure that bus drivers do not violate lanes, issue challans and tow away cars, autos, cabs and other small vehicles found parked at the designated lanes for buses.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

AS part of the bus lane campaign, Transport Department teams and civil defence volunteers have so far cleared bus lanes at areas such as Mahipalpur, Najafgarh, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar, Bhikaji Kama Place, AIIMS, Saray Kale Khan, Karkari Mor, and Shastri Park, among others.

Further, to enhance efficiency and increase the work done, the Delhi Transport Department also will increase the number of enforcement teams to the city. At present, an enforcement team comprises four personnel and the number of teams will be increased by pulling out one member of each team, officials said.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Delhi Transport Department traffic Toyota Toyota Innova Crysta
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai replies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for lauding its progress in EV space
Hyundai replies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for lauding its progress in EV space
Lamborghini Urus SUV shows offroading skill in a monthlong campaign
Lamborghini Urus SUV shows offroading skill in a monthlong campaign
Polestar O2 concept likely to spawn out a production version
Polestar O2 concept likely to spawn out a production version
GMC Hummer EV faces a supply chain bottleneck, only 12 units are built daily
GMC Hummer EV faces a supply chain bottleneck, only 12 units are built daily
Delhi Transport Department to add 30 motorcycles to strengthen enforcement teams
Delhi Transport Department to add 30 motorcycles to strengthen enforcement teams

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city