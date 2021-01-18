Delhi Transport Corporation places order for 1,000 low-floor AC CNG buses

Delhi's public transporter DTC on Friday placed an order for 1,000 low-floor, air conditioned buses, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the move coming after a "wait" of 12 years shows his government's commitment to a pollution free city with world class transport system.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the order puts to rest "rumours" of closure of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Kejriwal said the new buses will be start plying on the roads of the city by September.

"Congratulations Delhi! After 12 years of wait, orders have been placed by DTC to induct 1000 low floor AC CNG buses. All these buses will be on road by Sep 2021. Delhi govt is committed to a pollution free Delhi by building a world class public transport system," he said in a tweet.

The new buses will raise the existing fleet of public transport buses in Delhi to an all-time high of 7,693 buses, he said.

