Delhi Police to strictly curb restrictions on BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars

Delhi Traffic Police will continue to crack down on polluting vehicles in the national capital as air quality index remained in severe to very poor category. On Friday (November 24), Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, met government officials and agencies to discuss plans to reduce pollution levels in the national capital region. The minister has asked all agencies and departments to ensure curbs on polluting vehicles are strictly enforced to help air quality improve in the coming days. Delhi's AQI remained around 400 this morning as thick haze covered most part of the city amid foggy conditions.

The ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars will continue as the national capital will remain under the stage three of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi Traffic Police will continue its drive to check polluting vehicles or vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Vehicle owners found violating the rule will be fined ₹20,000. According to a recent data shared by the Delhi government, vehicles contribute to around 30 per cent of the national capital's overall pollution level.

Earlier on Friday, Gopal Rai chaired a meeting with senior officials of various departments to review Delhi's pollution. The transport department of the city and Delhi Traffic Police have been asked to strictly implement ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles. “For the past few days, the wind speed in Delhi has reduced, leading to an increase in pollution," Rai had said earlier. After the meeting, the minister said pollution level is expected to remain hazardous over the weekend. With weather forecasts predicting showers in Delhi next week, the government expects the pollution levels to come down slightly.

In a relief though, the Delhi government has not discussed about introducing the Odd-Even rule. The state government had earlier planned to implement the vehicle rationing system a day after Diwali. However, it postponed the plans after Supreme Court termed the move as mere optics without much effect on pollution levels.

